UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Meeting To Review Progress Of Ongoing Federal Development Projects In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:46 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting to review progress of ongoing federal development projects in Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress of the ongoing federal development schemes and projects in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress of the ongoing Federal development schemes and projects in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Information TechnologyKhalid Maqbool Siddiqui and relevant federal secretaries, a press release issued by the PM MediaOffice said.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Progress

Recent Stories

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

42 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

21 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defen ..

26 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.02 in interbank

2 minutes ago

Saadi to compete at Karate 1-Premier League with h ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.