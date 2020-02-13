Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting to review progress of ongoing federal development projects in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress of the ongoing Federal development schemes and projects in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Information TechnologyKhalid Maqbool Siddiqui and relevant federal secretaries, a press release issued by the PM MediaOffice said.