Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Meeting To Review Progress On Economic Stimulus Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:25 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting to review progress on Economic Stimulus Package

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of implementation of Economic Stimulus Package announced by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of implementation of Economic Stimulus Package announced by the government.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the package and transparent allocation of funds for small businesses and COVID-19 affected employees.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries Hamad Azhar, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Minister Finance Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawab Bakht attended the meeting.

