Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Discuss Province's Overall Situation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:11 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday and discussed the overall situation in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday and discussed the overall situation in Balochistan.

The meeting also discussed the progress of ongoing development projects, a PM Office statement said issued here.

