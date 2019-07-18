Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Punjab discuss provincial development matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar here on Thursday and discussed the issues related to development of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar here on Thursday and discussed the issues related to development of the province.

The matter relating to overall situation of Punjab, its development and welfare of people came under discussion, the PM Office said.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar received the Prime Minister on his arrival at the CM House.

The Prime Minister arrived in Lahore this morning.