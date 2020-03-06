UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Condoles Death Of Renowned Comedian Amanullah

Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:50 PM





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed grief over the demise of renowned comedian Amanullah.

"Late Amanullah was a valuable assets for the stage, comedy and drama industry," the prime minister remarked.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Known as "King of Comedy", Amanullah was born in 1950 and breather his last on Saturday at age of 70 due to the lungs and kidney diseases.

