Prime Minister Imran Khan custodian of honor of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is custodian of the honor of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and represents the whole ummah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is custodian of the honor of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and represents the whole ummah.

In a statement issued from the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the Muslims have an unflinching faith to protect the honor of the Last Prophet of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and no compromise is possible in this matter, adding that love of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is part of Muslim's faith.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to unite the Muslim world against the issue of sacrilegious caricatures by the French in the guise of freedom of speech, adding that the Muslim ummah must adopt an unequivocal stance on the honor of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only world leader who has raised the issue at international forums and made it clear to the world that every Muslim has immense love and devotion for Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and disrespect of our beloved Prophet (PBUH) is extremely hurtful for all Muslims.

The Governor Punjab said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that the Muslims may go any extent to protect honor of our Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)," adding that the West must understand that those who blaspheme the Prophet (PBUH) are the greatest enemies of peace and humanity.

Sarwar urged the Western world to introduce strict legislation to bar people from disrespect to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), failing which may incite violence and intolerance.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is initiating a campaign to raise the issue unanimously at the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU), adding that once the whole Muslim world takes up the matter, the world will have to pay heed to it. He said the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), the greatest benefactor of mankind has taught the lesson of peace, respect for humanity, equality and justice.