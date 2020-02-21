Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to appoint Khalid Javed Khan as new Attorney General

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to appoint Khalid Javed Khan as new Attorney General of Pakistan, the PM Office announced on Friday

The move came as Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from his office a day earlier.

The prime minister directed the Law Ministry to move a summary regarding the appointment of Khalid Javed Khan as Attorney General of Pakistan on this day.