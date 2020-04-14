UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Decides To Enhance Loaning Limit Up To Rs 25mln Under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to enhance loaning limit up to Rs 25mln under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday decided to further provide greater entrepreneurship opportunities to the country's youth by enhancing the loan limits under the Kamyab Jawan programme from the current limit of Rs5 million to Rs25 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday decided to further provide greater entrepreneurship opportunities to the country's youth by enhancing the loan limits under the Kamyab Jawan programme from the current limit of Rs5 million to Rs25 million.

The decision was taken during a meeting with Advisor on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, PM office media wing in a press release said.

It was also decided to curtail the interest rate from current 8 per cent on the borrowed amounts, besides inclusion of all banks in the Kamyab Jawan programme.

During the meeting, the prime minister also directed for expediting the process for distribution of amounts among the applicants after improvement in the current situation.

He said that country's youth should be extended with further opportunities and facilities.

Mentioning the critical role of the youth in stabilizing the country's economy, he observed that after relaxation in the lockdowns, the youth should be encouraged to excel in the small and medium entrepreneurships.

The prime minister further said that youth were the real asset of the country and the government was keen to further invest on them.

