Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to expand Panagah project across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday decided to expand the scope of his initiative of Panagah across Pakistan with a vision to develop the country as an Islamic welfare state by giving a cover of social protection to the poor segments of the society.

The prime minister, in a meeting with his newly appointed focal person on Panagah Naseem-ur-Rehman, discussed the administration of shelter homes and the steps to expand the project during next 12 months, a PM Office statement said.

He said the social protection of the poor people was the government's responsibility and active participation of the private sector in the establishment of shelter homes depicted the positive values and human compassion in the Pakistani society.

A 12-month long comprehensive programme will be launched in all major cities across the country under which the shelter homes project will be expanded while following the best practices and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The office of the focal person will also help the establishment of a multifaceted partnership with the non-governmental organizations, community based organizations, private sector and the philanthropists.