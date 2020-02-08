UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Decides To Expand Scope Of Panagah's Initiative Across Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to expand the scope of his initiative of Panagah across the country, with a vision to develop Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to expand the scope of his initiative of Panagah across the country, with a vision to develop Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state, by giving cover of social protection to poor segments of the society.He made the announcement during a meeting with his newly appointed focal person on Panagah Naseem-ur-Rehman in Islamabad.

They discussed the administration of shelter homes and the steps to expand the project during next twelve months.According to a PM office statement, a twelve month long comprehensive programme will be launched in all major cities across the country under which the shelter homes project will be expanded.The office of focal person will help in establishment of a multifaceted partnership with non-governmental and community based organizations, private sector and philanthropists.

