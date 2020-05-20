UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Decides To Give Administrative Powers Of Tiger Force To Governor Imran Ismail

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to give administrative powers of 154,000 members of Corona Relief Tiger Force Sindh chapter to Governor Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to give administrative powers of 154,000 members of Corona Relief Tiger Force Sindh chapter to Governor Imran Ismail.

The prime minister took the decision in a meeting with PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who presented him the weekly report on Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The prime minister was informed that that at present 1,15,000 members of the Tigers Force were contributing to relief activities in other provinces including 93,000 in Punjab, 19,000 in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and 1,500 in Balochistan.

He expressed satisfaction over the relief work of Tiger Force.

In the next few days, the Tiger Force will be assigned responsibilities forthe occasion of Eid.

