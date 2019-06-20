UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Directs AJK Government To Devise Strategy For Tourism' Promotion

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs AJK government to devise strategy for tourism' promotion

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Azad Kashmir government to devise a comprehensive strategy for promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Azad Kashmir government to devise a comprehensive strategy for promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir.Chairing a meeting on development projects, promotion of tourism and other matters of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Islamabad today, he said there is huge potential of tourism in Azad Kashmir, which needs to be exploited aptly.

The Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and their problems should be solved on priority basis.Speaking on the occasion, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the PTI government's new visa policy is proving helpful in promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir.

