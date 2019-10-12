Prime Minister Imran Khan directs all concerned to follow appropriate procedure for redressal of complaints at PCP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all heads of organizations including the Federal and provincial levels to issue immediate instructions and ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint at the Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP) should be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority.

In an official circular of the Prime Minister's Office shared by the PM Office media wing on Saturday, it is also reiterated that any officer/official in his/her official capacity or as a focal person was not authorized to resolve or drop a complaint until the same had been approved by the authority competent to do so.

According to the document, with a view to ensure quality disposal of complaints received on Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP) some officers' dashboards on the portal were evaluated.

The quality of the disposal of complaints as well as the response indicated that the decisions regarding resolution of the complaints had been taken at the level of the lower sub ordinate/dashboard handlers.

Thus, it was presumed that the dealing persons were neither competent nor empowered by the concerned authority to properly resolve complaints. Resultantly, the quality of complaints/resolution had largely been compromised and questions of dissatisfaction were being raised both by the public as well as at the level of this office.

It was further clarified that a focal person/dashboard handler holding a portfolio wherein he/she was competent in his/her official capacity to decide a case was authorized to resolve a complaint on PCP.

In case, no formal authorization was granted to any complaint's dealing officer/official/handler, it would be presumed to have been granted and administrative head of the concerned organization should be held responsible for the quality of complaint resolution processes.