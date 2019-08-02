UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Directs Early Finalization Of Islamabad Master Plan By-laws

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 03:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said chaotic construction in the federal capital by previous governments had led to problems of city management, besides causing huge damage to green belts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said chaotic construction in the Federal capital by previous governments had led to problems of city management, besides causing huge damage to green belts.

Chairing a high-level meeting here at PM Office to review Islamabad's master plan, the Prime Minister said reduction in green areas had negatively impacted the environment and also contributed to climate change.

The Prime Minister mentioned pollution and climate change as the major problems of the country that needed urgent attention.

He regretted that issues related to administration of cities including federal capital that expanded with growth of population, were totally ignored in the past.

He stressed the need to review master plan of Islamabad and directed to finalize the by-laws as soon as possible. Meanwhile, measures be adopted to secure green areas, he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, a plan was under consideration to provide facilities to the residents of slums to improve their lifestyle.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Amir Ahmed Ali gave a briefing over the ongoing plantation drive in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by PM's Special Assistant Zulfikar Bukhari, Member of National Assembly Asad Umar and experts related to the fields of construction, planning, environment and law.

