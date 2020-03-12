UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Directs For Planning Of More Development Projects In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs for planning of more development projects in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, while lauding the role of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for completion of federal government's projects in Karachi, instructed him to plan for more development projects for the city, considering the residents' needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, while lauding the role of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for completion of Federal government's projects in Karachi, instructed him to plan for more development projects for the city, considering the residents' needs.

In a meeting with Sindh Governor, the prime minister said the development of the country and Karachi were interlinked and the federal government was alive to the development needs and problems faced by the people of Karachi. The federal government would play its full role in this regard, he added.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall development in Sindh, ongoing and recently completed federal government-funded development projects in Karachi, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister would also chair a meeting on Friday to discuss and launch of new developmentprojects keeping in view the requirements of the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Government

Recent Stories

2-Day National workshop on “Diarrhea and Electro ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2 in 3 (72%) respondents of a global survey o ..

7 minutes ago

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

24 minutes ago

EU Disapproves of US' Unilateral Entry Ban on Euro ..

9 minutes ago

US-Aid delegation for employing modern technology ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.