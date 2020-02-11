UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Directs Foreign Secretary For Constant Contact With Pakistani Students In Wuhan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:46 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs Foreign Secretary for constant contact with Pakistani students in Wuhan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the Secretary Foreign Affairs to maintain constant contact with Pakistani students in Wuhan and keep their families informed about their well-being

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the Secretary Foreign Affairs to maintain constant contact with Pakistani students in Wuhan and keep their families informed about their well-being.

He gave this direction during a meeting here with Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

Foreign Secretary Suhail Mehmood was also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister inquired about the details and the current status of Pakistanis in China, particularly Pakistani students in Wuhan. He also took briefing about the health of Pakistani students in Wuhan.

Special Assistant to PM on Health briefed the prime minister regarding the current situation of coronavirus and the special measures being taken in the country to protectpeople from the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister China Wuhan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces MCC itinerary

12 minutes ago

Singapore to be &#039;45-minute city-state, withou ..

19 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

22 minutes ago

Russia-African Union Meetings Should Include More ..

27 seconds ago

Youth, a precious asset: President International I ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.