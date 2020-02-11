Prime Minister Imran Khan directs Foreign Secretary for constant contact with Pakistani students in Wuhan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the Secretary Foreign Affairs to maintain constant contact with Pakistani students in Wuhan and keep their families informed about their well-being

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the Secretary Foreign Affairs to maintain constant contact with Pakistani students in Wuhan and keep their families informed about their well-being.

He gave this direction during a meeting here with Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

Foreign Secretary Suhail Mehmood was also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister inquired about the details and the current status of Pakistanis in China, particularly Pakistani students in Wuhan. He also took briefing about the health of Pakistani students in Wuhan.

Special Assistant to PM on Health briefed the prime minister regarding the current situation of coronavirus and the special measures being taken in the country to protectpeople from the virus.