Prime Minister Imran Khan Directs Governors To Prepare Business Plan For All Governor Houses

Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs Governors to prepare business plan for all governor houses

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Governors to prepare a business plan for all the governor houses so that they could be used to increase the revenue of the government.He was talking to the governors of four provinces in Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Governors to prepare a business plan for all the governor houses so that they could be used to increase the revenue of the government.He was talking to the governors of four provinces in Islamabad on Monday.Matters pertaining to reducing the expenses of governor houses and using them for public interest also came under discussion.

Your Thoughts and Comments

