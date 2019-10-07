Prime Minister Imran Khan directs Governors to prepare business plan for all governor houses

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Governors to prepare a business plan for all the governor houses so that they could be used to increase the revenue of the government.He was talking to the governors of four provinces in Islamabad on Monday

