UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Directs Making Corona Safety Plan For Ramazan After Consultations With Ulema

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs making Corona safety plan for Ramazan after consultations with Ulema

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the concerned authorities for devising a safety plan against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan after holding consultations with Ulem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the concerned authorities for devising a safety plan against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan after holding consultations with Ulema.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

The consultative meeting of President Dr Arif Alvi with Ulema, to be held Saturday,came under discussion.

The prime minister is also due to hold a meeting with Ulema next week.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's COVID-19 Incidence Growth Remains Smooth, ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Suspicious of China's Coronavirus Success

2 minutes ago

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 5,000, Case Cou ..

2 minutes ago

Houthis Say Saudi-led Coalition Launched 23 Airstr ..

1 minute ago

Traders seek Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry ..

1 minute ago

Bulls rule as PSX gains 1502 points to close at 32 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.