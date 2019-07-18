UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Directs Punjab Government For Relief To Public Against Inflation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs Punjab government for relief to public against inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Punjab government to provide immediate relief to general public against inflation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Punjab government to provide immediate relief to general public against inflation.

He ordered strict measures against hoarders to control inflation.

Prime Minister expressed these views during a briefing by Adviser of Chief Minister Punjab Dr Salman Shah on the provincial development.

The prime minister was apprised about the measures taken by the Punjab government and the future strategy on social and economic progress and promotion of others sectors particularly agriculture and industries.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present in the briefing.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Agriculture Progress Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

27 minutes ago

Aditya Roy Kapur shares sneak peek from sets of 'S ..

1 second ago

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy Hideouts of Kurdish Mil ..

8 minutes ago

About 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leban ..

8 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Personal Meeting Not Being Discuss ..

8 minutes ago

2.801 million tribal to vote in first ever histori ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.