Prime Minister Imran Khan discusses draft ToRs for Commission of Inquiry with aides

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting here at the Prime Minister's Office regarding the Commission of Inquiry where the draft Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the Commission of Inquiry were discussed

The commission will also look into all ministries and divisions, including ministers concerned who have spent public money and where any misappropriation found, the commission will work for return of this money to the exchequer.

The commission will also look into any misuse of public exchequer for personal use and gains, such as foreign travels, foreign medical treatment expenses, construction of roads and infrastructure for private houses declared as camp offices of high officials. The commission, in addition to its members, will be empowered to induct forensic auditors/experts of international repute for its assistance. Final ToRs and announcement of the commission will be made including its head during this week.

Law Minister Dr Mohammad Farogh Naseem, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir were present during the meeting.