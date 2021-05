Prime Minister Imran Khan discusses political situation with MPs

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a meeting with the members of provincial assembly and discussed political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a meeting with the members of provincial assembly and discussed political situation.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers of Punjab Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Samsam Ali Bukhari, MPA from Balochistan Assembly Noor Muhammad Domar and Attaullah Shadi Khel.

The matters related to the relevant ministries also came under discussion.