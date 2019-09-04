UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Dislikes Monarch System In Politics: Mussarat Cheema

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:46 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan dislikes monarch system in politics: Mussarat Cheema

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MPA Ms Mussarat Jamshed Cheema while defending Imran Khan's practice of removing ministers on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a new pattern to eliminate the monarch system from Pakistan's politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MPA Ms Mussarat Jamshed Cheema while defending Imran Khan's practice of removing ministers on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a new pattern to eliminate the monarch system from Pakistan's politics.

Talking to a private news channel she said, PPP and PMLN both appointed their favorites to loot the national kitty blindly but Prime Minister Imran Khan had cleared this from the day first that those who would not deliver would be removed from their positions.

"Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is showing comparatively good performance than previous Punjab Minister but he is not a buffoon to entertain public by standing in mud wearing long boots," she further said.

Buzdar took especial interest in health and education sector as he had inaugurated around eight hospitals and universities in different cities of Punjab, she mentioned.

