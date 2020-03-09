Prime Minister Imran Khan due in KP to kick off under-21 games, distribute Kafalat cards

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Peshawar today to inaugurate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 games being participated by the players from all 35 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Peshawar today to inaugurate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 games being participated by the players from all 35 districts.

Later, the prime minister would visit Mohmand District where he would distribute Kafalat cards among the deserving people under anti-poverty initiative of Ehsaas programme, according to a PM office press release.

Moreover, he would also address a public gathering there.