- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Prime Minister Imran Khan due in KP to kick off under-21 games, distribute Kafalat cards
Prime Minister Imran Khan Due In KP To Kick Off Under-21 Games, Distribute Kafalat Cards
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:09 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Peshawar today to inaugurate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 games being participated by the players from all 35 districts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Peshawar today to inaugurate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 games being participated by the players from all 35 districts.
Later, the prime minister would visit Mohmand District where he would distribute Kafalat cards among the deserving people under anti-poverty initiative of Ehsaas programme, according to a PM office press release.
Moreover, he would also address a public gathering there.