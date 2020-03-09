UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Due In KP To Kick Off Under-21 Games, Distribute Kafalat Cards

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:09 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan due in KP to kick off under-21 games, distribute Kafalat cards

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Peshawar today to inaugurate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 games being participated by the players from all 35 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Peshawar today to inaugurate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 games being participated by the players from all 35 districts.

Later, the prime minister would visit Mohmand District where he would distribute Kafalat cards among the deserving people under anti-poverty initiative of Ehsaas programme, according to a PM office press release.

Moreover, he would also address a public gathering there.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit All From

Recent Stories

Oil prices go down today after Saudi's price war w ..

13 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF) hol ..

15 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates International Women’s Mo ..

17 minutes ago

Emirates introduces generous waiver policy enablin ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan’s stock market crashes amid confusion a ..

29 minutes ago

Dunk’s record 12 sixes set Lahore’s win over K ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.