Prime Minister Imran Khan due in Peshawar, Nowshera today to inaugurate sports, housing projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Peshawar and Nowshera today to inaugurate multiple development schemes of sports, health and housing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Peshawar and Nowshera today to inaugurate multiple development schemes of sports, health and housing.

In Peshawar, the prime minister will inaugurate the upgraded Hayatabad Sports Complex and Institute of Cardiology.

At another ceremony, he will also distribute cheques among the entitled youths of business loan under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In Nowshera, the prime minister will inaugurate newly constructed apartments built in Jalozai under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme and will distribute allotment letters among the beneficiaries.