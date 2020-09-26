Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively highlighted Kashmir issue in UNGA

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again raised Kashmir issue effectively and bravely during his virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again raised Kashmir issue effectively and bravely during his virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Commenting on PM's address to UN General Assembly, the senior minister said that India had once again suffered humiliation at international level.

PM Imran Khan's efforts were raising the country's image abroad, he added.

He said that Prime Minister's address was a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

Aleem Khan said the support of Turkey and other countries on Kashmir issue was a good omen for Pakistan.

Country's stance on important national issues was presentedin very effective way, he added.