UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Effectively Present Kashmir Issue: PTI MNA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively present Kashmir issue: PTI MNA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan very effectively presented the Kashmir issue at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

She said that the Prime Minister informed the International community about the barbaric activities in Kashmir by the Indian armed forces, said a statement on Sunday.

The PTI MNA said that the Prime Minister explained how the Indian army was killing the innocent Kashmiris, putting them behind the bars.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Kashmir issue to be resolved as per the UN resolution, she added.

She further said that there were huge shortages of food items medicines in Kashmir the International leaders should take notice of the situation in Kashmir.

The actual position of Kashmir must be restored at the soonest, she said.

She said that this was the first time in the history of Pakistan that the PTI Government has boldly taken up the Kashmir issue on the international platform and all over the world including India protests is going on for the liberation of Kashmir. She said that earlier few hundred people use to demonstrate for the rights of the Kashmiri people. The struggle for the liberation of Kashmir will continue till it is liberated, she said.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army United Nations Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai attracts AED46.6 billion in FDIs for H1 2019

6 minutes ago

More specialists needed to meet growing demand for ..

21 minutes ago

NYUAD Economics fifth in Asia research rankings

1 hour ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of S ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s world class offerings showcased at M ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia&#039;s quake death toll rises to 30, man ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.