Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively present Kashmir issue: PTI MNA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan very effectively presented the Kashmir issue at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

She said that the Prime Minister informed the International community about the barbaric activities in Kashmir by the Indian armed forces, said a statement on Sunday.

The PTI MNA said that the Prime Minister explained how the Indian army was killing the innocent Kashmiris, putting them behind the bars.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Kashmir issue to be resolved as per the UN resolution, she added.

She further said that there were huge shortages of food items medicines in Kashmir the International leaders should take notice of the situation in Kashmir.

The actual position of Kashmir must be restored at the soonest, she said.

She said that this was the first time in the history of Pakistan that the PTI Government has boldly taken up the Kashmir issue on the international platform and all over the world including India protests is going on for the liberation of Kashmir. She said that earlier few hundred people use to demonstrate for the rights of the Kashmiri people. The struggle for the liberation of Kashmir will continue till it is liberated, she said.