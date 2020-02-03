Prime Minister Imran Khan embarks on two-day visit to Malaysia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Monday departed for Malaysia on a two-day visit to the South East Asian country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Monday departed for Malaysia on a two-day visit to the South East Asian country.He is visiting on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including cabinet members and senior officials.Imran Khan on Sunday refused to use Indian airspace for his flight to Malaysia. The premier is travelling through Chinese airspace which has increased his travel time by four hours.During the visit, the two Prime Ministers would have, followed by delegation-level talks.

They will witness signing of important agreements and MoUs, and have joint press stakeout.

Imran Khan will also address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

During his various interactions, the Prime Minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan's positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.Imran Khan will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.