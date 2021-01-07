UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Emphasizes KP Govt For Sufficient Availability Of Commodities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:22 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to ensure the sufficient availability of daily use commodities for the masses.

The prime minister, in a meeting with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, appreciated the provincial government for taking measures to bring about food security, a PM Office press release said.

Besides discussing the political situation, the chief minister also apprised the prime minister on the food security policy of his government.

