Prime Minister Imran Khan Emphasizes KP Govt For Sufficient Availability Of Commodities
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:22 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to ensure the sufficient availability of daily use commodities for the masses.
The prime minister, in a meeting with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, appreciated the provincial government for taking measures to bring about food security, a PM Office press release said.
Besides discussing the political situation, the chief minister also apprised the prime minister on the food security policy of his government.