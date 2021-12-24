UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan Emphasizes Upon Youth To Adopt Attributes Of Quaid E Azam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:04 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes upon youth to adopt attributes of Quaid e Azam

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized upon youth to adopt Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized upon youth to adopt Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

In a message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam on December 25, he said, "On this day, I want to emphasize upon our youth that Jinnah's attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication to a bigger cause made him the great leader." "We as a nation need to adopt these attributes to realize Quaid's vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan." He said, "Today we celebrate the birthday of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah." It was a matter of privilege for our generation and our children to born in an independent Pakistan that could not have been our destiny without the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam, he added.

He said Muhammad Ali Jinnah realized the importance of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where all citizens could enjoy freedom of faith, occupation and equal opportunities.

Quaid's determination to unify a nation despite huge challenges and opposition was only possible due to his perseverance, he added.

He had a firm faith in Almighty Allah and followed the principles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that guided him through difficulties and challenges, the PM said.

"As per Quaid's vision, our government is striving for a society free of corruption and a system that helps the poor and underprivileged citizens.

Pakistan is facing both internal and external challenges and the only solution to overcome these is to live by the Quaid's ideals of unity, faith and discipline," he added.

He said it was a day to join together in the same spirit as our forefathers did during the independence movement. "Let us shun our differences based on cast, creed and faith and work in unison."He said, "I pray Almighty Allah to grant us strength and unity to realize our destiny of becoming the strongest nation on earth as envisioned by our Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

