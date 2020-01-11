Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses condolence over death of Sultan Qaboos

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday extended the deepest condolences to people of Oman on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday extended the deepest condolences to people of Oman on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

On his twitter account, the prime minister said late Qaboos was a visionary and transformed Oman into a vibrant, modern state.

"Oman has lost a beloved leader & Pakistan a close, trusted friend.

May his soul rest in eternal peace," he further posted.

According to Oman news agency, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, 79 had ruled Oman for almost half a century, after assuming power in 1970.

Qaboos had been ill for some time. His funeral prayers were being held on Saturday. Late Qaboos would be remembered in history as a ruler who steered his small country in the middle East towards modernization and development.