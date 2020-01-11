UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Sultan Qaboos

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:15 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses condolence over death of Sultan Qaboos

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday extended the deepest condolences to people of Oman on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday extended the deepest condolences to people of Oman on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

On his twitter account, the prime minister said late Qaboos was a visionary and transformed Oman into a vibrant, modern state.

"Oman has lost a beloved leader & Pakistan a close, trusted friend.

May his soul rest in eternal peace," he further posted.

According to Oman news agency, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, 79 had ruled Oman for almost half a century, after assuming power in 1970.

Qaboos had been ill for some time. His funeral prayers were being held on Saturday. Late Qaboos would be remembered in history as a ruler who steered his small country in the middle East towards modernization and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Century Prime Minister Twitter Oman Middle East May

Recent Stories

Search for successor as Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies ..

45 seconds ago

Canada's Trudeau demands 'accountability' after Ir ..

49 seconds ago

PM says he summoned an immediate report over Quett ..

51 seconds ago

Japan Sends Two Patrol Aircraft to Middle East for ..

3 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings on Friday

3 minutes ago

Omani Diwan of Royal Court mourns death of Sultan ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.