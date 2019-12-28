Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses confidence to efface status quo, resistance of corrupt mafia

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday again expressed his resolve to eliminate the status quo resisting the reforms being introduced in different sectors of the country and said they would face all resistance and pressures of corrupt mafia who had been taking advantage from the stalemate administrative systems.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 42nd annual winter meeting of the Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America (APPNA) and Khyber Medical College Alumni Association (KMCAA), he said the corrupt and old mafia was offering resistance to his government's efforts to introduce reforms in the ailing government departments.

"The government will not budge from its reforms at any cost," he declared in unequivocal words.

Leave aside such resistance in the health and education system, such elements had been working in Federal board of Revenue, among the traders and those doing business through the smuggled goods, adding, 'whenever you bring about reforms and changes' to the old system, they created wrong impressions among the masses.

The prime minister reminded the nation that they should not be depressed with such a scenario as ultimately, they would win this war against corrupt mafia.

Dilating upon the difference between functioning of two sets of governments, he said his government wanted to bring about reforms and thus facing pressure and resistance.

On the other hand, in the past, different governments just focused on completing their five years term.

"It is our responsibility to face this pressure," he said and urged the nation to support his government's endeavours in bringing about the change with new reforms and administrative structures.

The prime minister regretted that during 1960s, Pakistan had been a leading country in the whole region in terms of development. But afterwards, it lagged behind due to the status quo and corrupt system, and even Bangladesh had excelled economically.

Citing the prevalent rustic administrative system and bureaucratic hurdles, he said bringing about a change would be a difficult task, but those nations had succeeded that faced it and referred to successful reforms introduced in Malaysia and Turkey by their political leadership.

