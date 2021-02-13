UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Extends Condolence, Prayers To Families Of S.Waziristan Martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed condolence over the martyrdom of four soldiers in a fight against terrorists in South Waziristan's Makeen area.

"My condolences and prayers go to the families of our four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Four soldiers were martyred after terrorist's opened fire on a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan, late Thursday night, according to a statement by ISPR on Friday.

In the statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists.

"During the exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat," the statement added.

The martyred officials were identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Aneesur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.

