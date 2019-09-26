Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed serious concerns on possible massacre in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after lifting of curfew in the Valley

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed serious concerns on possible massacre in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after lifting of curfew in the Valley.

In a meeting with Executive Director of Human Right Watch Kenneth Roth in New York late Wednesday on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session, he said India was making every effort to disturb the demography of Muslim-majority Kashmir.

The prime minister apprised Kenneth Roth that around 15,000 Kashmiri youth had been detained by the Indian security forces to curb their voice for freedom.

He called upon the international human rights organizations to pressurize India to allow foreign observers monitor the situation in IOJ&K.

He said he had arrived in New York as an 'Ambassador of Kashmir' and expressed resolve to present the case of oppressed Kashmiris at the UNGA forum forcefully.