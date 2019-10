Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitates Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for wining elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for winning the elections in Canada

The prime minister in a twitter message said, "I look forward to working with him."Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party won Canada's general elections on Monday.