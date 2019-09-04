Prime Minister Imran Khan for expediting work on ease of doing business for SMEs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Chairman board of Investment (BOI) to expedite work on 'ease of doing business' and eliminating unnecessary permissions and regulations in all ministries and present a weekly progress report in this respect.

The Prime Minister was chairing a briefing/meeting on the steps, being taken regarding the 'ease of doing business' for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman BOI Zubai Gilani and other officers were in attendance.

The Chairman BOI briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the measures, taken so far, by the BOI regarding the ease of doing business for SMEs.

The Prime Minister was informed that in order to ensure ease of doing business for SMEs, the work on computerization and automation of the process of necessary permissions and registration, was in progress so as to make the procedures easy, ensure transparency and eliminate red-tapism.

The Prime Minister was further informed that a five-year 2019-2024 Small and Medium Enterprises Policy was being framed.

The Prime Minister said that the present government was fully striving to utilize all available resources and technology to transform the institutions and system on modern lines.

The matters relating to contract enforcement and further streamliningof land revenue, should be specially focused in consultation with theMinistry of Law, he added.