Prime Minister Imran Khan For MNAs' Active Role In Aiding Constituencies During Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Members of National Assembly to help the people in their constituencies during the ongoing difficult situation of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Members of National Assembly to help the people in their Constituencies during the ongoing difficult situation of coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs Junaid Akbar (Malakand) and Saleh Muhammad (Mansehra).

The MNAs apprised the prime minister about the situation of coronavirus within their constituencies and discussed other matters related to public importance.

They lauded the prime minister's initiative of providing financial assistance to needy through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

