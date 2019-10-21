UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan For Pragmatic Approach To Resolve Karachi's Problems

Prime Minister Imran Khan for pragmatic approach to resolve Karachi's problems

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government was conscious of the basic challenges faced by the residents of Karachi and was fully committed to address them on long term basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government was conscious of the basic challenges faced by the residents of Karachi and was fully committed to address them on long term basis.

Talking to a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) delegation led by Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprising Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter, Nasreen Jalil, Amin ul Haq, Faisal Sabzwari and others, he said a pragmatic approach was needed to resolve the mega city's problems.

Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati and former finance minister Asad Umer were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said the country's commercial hub could not be ignored and the federal government would ensure that its potential was fully explored.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government stood by its commitment and would help resolve the issues of water scarcity, inadequate waste management, poor transportation and others for good, he added.

Imran Khan said quality life, security and proper means of livelihood were the basic rights of every citizen that could be materialized through meaningful efforts along with coordination among all the stakeholders.

He also expressed his concern over the recent resurgence in the street crimes in Karachi.

The MQM delegation while sharing their reservations about certain issues linked to urban areas of the province with the prime minister, sought implementation of Article 140-A of the Constitution in Karachi.

They demanded that the devolution of power as per Constitution must be implemented in its true spirit.

