UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan For Timely Steps To Avert Any Shortage Of Eatables During Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:42 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan for timely steps to avert any shortage of eatables during Ramzan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Ministry for National Food Security to keep a strict vigil on the demand and supply of wheat and other food commodities to avert any shortage during the holy month of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Ministry for National Food Security to keep a strict vigil on the demand and supply of wheat and other food commodities to avert any shortage during the holy month of Ramzan.

In a meeting with Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam here, the prime minister said the vigilance was vital to help the government make timely decisions, a PM Office press release said.

The meeting encompassed the steps to curb the smuggling of wheat, fight against the swarms of locusts and the proposals for utilization of quality wheat seeds to achieve quality bumper crop next year.

The prime minister said the government was resolved to curb the smuggling of wheat and other food commodities and was about to promulgate an ordinance to introduce strict punishments to the smugglers and hoarders.

He said the agriculture sector was neglected in the past but the incumbent government was benefiting from the Chinese agriculture technology to uplift the sector.

The Federal minister also apprised the prime minister of the steps taken tofight the locusts in different areas.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Technology China Agriculture From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 4 Pakistanis (27%) claim that someone in ..

3 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Resort to the Fiqh of Calam ..

3 minutes ago

Turkmen-Afghan talks in the field of transport

8 minutes ago

Thousands of Guineans Displaced, Left Without Live ..

5 minutes ago

Eight countries' experts appreciated Pakistan's go ..

5 minutes ago

Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.