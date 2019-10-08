UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan For Utilizing Governor Houses For Public Use, Revenue Generation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:42 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan for utilizing governor houses for public use, revenue generation

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the provincial governors to come up with a business plan within a month for all the governor houses so that these public properties could be utilized for the government's revenue generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the provincial governors to come up with a business plan within a month for all the governor houses so that these public properties could be utilized for the government's revenue generation.

He gave this direction during a meeting with Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Yasinzai, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail who called on him here at the PM Office.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq was also present in the meeting during which views were exchanged about cutting the expenditures of governor houses and utilizing these properties for public use.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific ups its AI game by introducing the al ..

32 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 8, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2 ..

11 hours ago

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.