Prime Minister Imran Khan for utilizing governor houses for public use, revenue generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the provincial governors to come up with a business plan within a month for all the governor houses so that these public properties could be utilized for the government's revenue generation.

He gave this direction during a meeting with Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Yasinzai, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail who called on him here at the PM Office.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq was also present in the meeting during which views were exchanged about cutting the expenditures of governor houses and utilizing these properties for public use.