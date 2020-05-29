Prime Minister Imran Khan forms committee to study plight of women prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted a committee to study and investigate the plight of women in prisons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted a committee to study and investigate the plight of women in prisons.

"The Committee has been constituted, taking into account the plight of the female prisoners, whether convicted or awaiting trial, in overall context of gender biasness, prevalent in the society at large and issues associated therewith," the PM Office said.� The step has been taken in view of the need to put in place institutional arrangements to address the issue in a comprehensive manner.

The committee comprises Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari (Chairperson), Secretary Ministry of Human Rights (Secretary), Secretary Ministry of Interior, Home Secretaries of four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, Inspector General Prisons (provinces and GB), founder and executive director of Justice Project Pakistan Sarah Belal and lawyer Haya Zahid.

The Chairperson may co-opt any person as member of the Committee.

The Committee will assess, if Prison Rules, Code of Criminal Procedure- 1898 and international best practices, are being adhered to with respect to women prisoners, especially their protection, rights, health, security and well-being.

It will ensure availability of gender-specific services for women prisoners addressing their physical, psychological, emotional, and sociological needs.

It will review Prison Rules and other relevant laws with a view to suggest gender specific changes in order to bring improvements for women inmates.

The Committee will also review the overall governance, legal aid and management systems/processes in prison administration, especially with regard to women prisoners and to suggest improvements.

It will review individual cases of Human Rights violations and victimization of women inmates and suggest measures for institutional accountability.

Situation of children, accompanying women in jails and work to help mainstream such children, especially with regard to their education and social integration, will also be assessed.

The Committee will suggest comprehensive and workable system of governance of prisons in Pakistan with a view to ameliorating the plight of women in prison.

It will review post-release programmes to ensure that women prisoners are able to adjust in society after they leave the prison.

The Committee shall submit its report in the matter for further orders of the Prime Minister within a period of four (04) months.

\932