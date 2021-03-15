UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan From Day One Has Been Demanding The Senate Election Through Open Balloting To Eradicate Corrupt Practices: Shafqat Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan from day one has been demanding the Senate election through open balloting to eradicate corrupt practices: Shafqat Mahmood

Shafqat Mahmood said Prime Minister Imran Khan from day one had been demanding the Senate election through open balloting to eradicate corrupt practices and despite political difference he even supported Nawaz Sharif when he gave a suggestion in 2013 to that effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Shafqat Mahmood said Prime Minister Imran Khan from day one had been demanding the Senate election through open balloting to eradicate corrupt practices and despite political difference he even supported Nawaz Sharif when he gave a suggestion in 2013 to that effect.

He said the sale and purchase of assembly members was witnessed in the 2018 Senate election. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was the only party in the country's history, which had taken action against its provincial assembly members for their involvement in corrupt practices.

Same was the case in the recent Senate elections, where money was used to buy the loyalties of assembly members, he added.

The minister said the government approached the Supreme Court, which in its decision held that it was the responsibility of Election Commission to take all measures for ensuring fair and transparent Senate elections.

A PTI delegation consisting of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and him (Shafqat), he said, approached the Election Commission to request for taking steps in the light of SC decision. But unfortunately Yousuf Raza Gillani won the election for the Senate's general seat from Islamabad despite having minority opposition members in the National Assembly while PTI's candidate emerged successful on the women seat, he added.

He said after the apex court's ruling, it was a good opportunity for the Election Commission to ensure fair and transparent Senate elections. The CEC and all the ECP members should resign as they did not fulfill their responsibilities despite the SC's instructions, he added.

The government, however, would not file any reference against the Election Commission chief and members, he said.

He condemned the attack on Special Assistant to the PM Shehbaz Gill in the Lahore High Court premises, saying the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had a 'black history' of such violence against its opponents. It was the PML-N, whose workers and leaders had attacked the Supreme Court, and had thrashed the workers of former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo with chairs.

He said the PML-N leaders were responsible for the unpleasant incident, who had intentionally addressed a press conference amid the PTI workers who had gathered outside the Parliament House to celebrate the vote of confidence taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and provoked them.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Lahore High Court Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Muhammad Khan Junejo Buy Money Women Muslim All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy closes down commercial office for mi ..

4 minutes ago

Global Business Forum virtual roadshows examine bu ..

4 minutes ago

UAE participates in 52nd session of UN Statistical ..

34 minutes ago

Alef Group, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre sign M ..

34 minutes ago

World recognizing Prime Minister Imran Khan's envi ..

4 minutes ago

Sacked police cops of SRP stage protest at M9 Moto ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.