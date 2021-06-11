Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfills promise to expats by giving them voting right: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled the promise made to the overseas Pakistanis by giving them voting right

In a tweet, he said the National Assembly had passed the Election Amendment Bill for the purpose the other day.

"Overseas Pakistanis are asset of our country," he remarked, pointing out pouring in of record remittances amounting to US $26.7 billion during the first eleven months of Fiscal Year 2021.