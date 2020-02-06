Prime Minister Imran Khan gave clear cut message to global community, entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris: Shah Mehmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave clear cut message to the global community that entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle to achieve right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave clear cut message to the global community that entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle to achieve right to self-determination.

Talking in Radio program he said, "Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself true representative of the people of Kashmir.�India cannot succeed in its efforts to suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force.

Prime Minister addressed to the AJK Legislative Assembly, held meetings with various delegations of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and AJK parliamentary leaders on solidarity day and gave strong message to the world community that Pakistan always standing with Kashmiris, he said.

To mark the day, various seminars and functions were held, while human chains were formed at various bridges, including Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, he added.

Minister said that United Nations Security Council discussed the Kashmir issue after 54 years, which is the major diplomatic victory of Pakistan.� Pakistan has, time and again, effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at all appropriate global forums.

He said Pakistan wants to establish good friendly relations with all its neighbouring countries, including India. International community should do more to support the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in this time of trial and tribulation.

He urged that the international community should act in support of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of Kashmiris and urge India to allow the UN Fact Finding Mission to occupied Kashmir to ascertain the reports of grave human rights violations there. India's illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir is violation of international resolutions and laws, he added.

The entire Pakistani nation, including political parties, is on the same page on Kashmir issue. Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir in achieving their right to self-determination.

He said it was a matter of concern that entire international community has kept mum over massive human rights violations committed by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.