Prime Minister Imran Khan gets COVID-19 jab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, appealed to the nation to ensure strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid third ongoing wave of the virus.

The vaccination drive is being carried out across the country.

In first phase, the people aging 60 years and above and the frontline workers arebeing given vaccine.