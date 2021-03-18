UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Gets COVID-19 Jab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan gets COVID-19 jab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was vaccinated against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, appealed to the nation to ensure strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid third ongoing wave of the virus.

The vaccination drive is being carried out across the country.

In first phase, the people aging 60 years and above and the frontline workers arebeing given vaccine.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

11 minutes ago

NHA attracts Rs 144 bln private sector investment ..

1 minute ago

Cambodian FM says COVID-19 vaccine only solution f ..

1 minute ago

Pashinyan Has Not Yet Resigned as Required by Cons ..

1 minute ago

Bulgaria to Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions for 10 D ..

1 minute ago

More than Rs 46 million distributed among 3100 min ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.