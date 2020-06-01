UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Gives Go-ahead For Launch Of "Protected Area Initiative" Under Green Pakistan Program

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave go-ahead for the launch of "Protected Area Initiative" under the umbrella of Green Pakistan Program.

The go-ahead for "Protected Area Initiative" was given by the prime minister during a meeting with Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan, who called on him here.

The meeting was in continuation of the "Green Stimulus" package approved by the prime minister in April 2020, wherein 65,000 youth/daily wagers, who were facing unemployment in the wake of COVID-19, would be utilized for plantation across the country.

The "Protected Area Initiative" would involve establishment of 12 national parks in the country with the aim to preserve and protect wildlife and plantations.

The Prime Minister directed that all the provinces should be taken on-board for this initiative at the highest level i.e. the Chief Ministers.

He further emphasized that the initiative would not only provide employment opportunities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, but would also help protect the natural resources of the country.

The Prime Minister will launch the "Protected Area Initiative" soon after the Ministry of Climate Change completed the process of consultation with stakeholders.

