UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Gives In-principle Approval To Construction Sector As Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives in-principle approval to construction sector as industry

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday declared the construction sector as an industry by giving an in-principle approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday declared the construction sector as an industry by giving an in-principle approval.

The approval was given in a meeting attended by Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman board of Investment Syed Zubair Gillani, Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zeb and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHDA) Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder.

Chairman NPHDA Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder briefed the Prime Minister about steps, being taken to address policy issues, simplification of procedures, easy access to comprehensive information, abolishing of unnecessary approvals, compliance of zoning and development by-laws, use of technology elimination/minimizing the need for physical presence and personal interaction and doing away with discretionary powers, particularly during inspections, concurrent activities within stipulated time-lines.

Chairman NPHDA Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder presented short, mediumand long-term road-map for improving Ease of Doing business in constructionsector.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Business Naya Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan Anwar Ali Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Mariyum Aurangzeb statements living example of 'da ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Advised Against Visiting Scotland at Risk ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l moot on childhood to be held on Sept: 25

2 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

2 minutes ago

Several People Injured in Arms Depot Blasts in Occ ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Warns of Nuclear W ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.