Prime Minister Imran Khan gives in-principle approval to construction sector as industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday declared the construction sector as an industry by giving an in-principle approval.

The approval was given in a meeting attended by Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman board of Investment Syed Zubair Gillani, Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zeb and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHDA) Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder.

Chairman NPHDA Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder briefed the Prime Minister about steps, being taken to address policy issues, simplification of procedures, easy access to comprehensive information, abolishing of unnecessary approvals, compliance of zoning and development by-laws, use of technology elimination/minimizing the need for physical presence and personal interaction and doing away with discretionary powers, particularly during inspections, concurrent activities within stipulated time-lines.

Chairman NPHDA Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder presented short, mediumand long-term road-map for improving Ease of Doing business in constructionsector.