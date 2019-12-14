Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a new dimension to the country's politics by focusing and promoting Quaid-i-Azam's three basic points of Faith, Discipline and Unity

She was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of PTI's tehsil level governing body of Central Punjab region here at the Alhamra Hall.

PTI President (Central Punjab) Ijaz Ahmed Chaudry, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi and Secretary Finance Hafiz Obaidullah also spoke while Chinese Deputy Consul General in Lahore, PILDAT Executive Director Ahmed Bilal, and other prominent party office-bearers were also present.

PTI's Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi also administered oath to the new party office-bearers on the occasion.

The PM's special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan as a soldier of Quaid-i-Azam was struggling for national interests instead of personal interests, besides restarting the journey of Pakistan's stability that was obstructed during the last many decades.

At the time of inception of Pakistan, she recalled that Quaid-i-Azam had introduced 'Two Nations Theory' based on righteousness and facts, while the Hindu leadership advocated for 'Akhhand Bharat'.

With the introduction of disputed Citizen Act, in sheer violation of minorities' rights, she added that today India was burying the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, while Pakistan proved the ideology of Quaid-i-Azam as truthful by ensuring rights of minority communities.

Dr Fridous argued that today Pakistan was also faced with 'two theories' i.e., there was one section protecting only its personal interests, while the other one was of PTI that was from the day first advocating and promoting the national interests only.

"I congratulate PM Imran Khan for being the custodian of the national cause," she said and advised the new office-bearers to always show unity and prefer national cause while taking forward the mission and vision of the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She also called for ensuring proper representation of women which formed 52 per cent of the country's population in the party so as to achieve development and prosperity targets in an effective manner.

On this occasion, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi said objective of the party organization was to transform the party into an institution in which all matters would be decided with consultation and every governing body member would have equal say in this regard.

He also spoke at length about the party's rules and regulations and how the party office-bearers and workers would perform their duties. Saifullah Niazi said the PTI was moving forward with collective wisdom in accordance with the vision and mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his address, Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry said it was a good day today as the PTI achieved another hallmark of bringing about positive changes in the society and achieving the goal of 'one Pakistan; not the two' as dreamt by PM Imran Khan.

With the party organization, he added, the PTI would be transformed into an institution and the party would turn Pakistan into an Islamic, democratic and welfare state.

He advised the party office-bearers and workers to inculcate the PTI mission and vision in them, while spreading the party's motto and message among others. The PTI would also focus on elimination of moral crisis, while promoting justice, knowledge and tolerance, he mentioned.

Ijaz Chaudhry said today, 750 party office-bearer took oath, elaborating that the PTI had 24 districts at organizational level. He said that there were 7,000 rural areas and each rural area had a party organizational structure, similarly, there were 2,500 village councils and in this way, the PTI would have around 9,500 orgnizational heads, asserting that the party was being organised for upcoming local governments elections, as the PTI believed in devolution of powers at grass root level.

The PTI Central Punjab President tasked the new office-bearers to complete the PTI organization process within the next two months and after that PTI Organizational Convention would be held in the end of February 2020 or in first week of March 2020.