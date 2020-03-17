UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Grieved Over Death Of Party Worker Injured In Mohmand Public Rally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of party worker injured in Mohmand public rally

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of a party worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who was injured during a public rally in Mohmand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of a party worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who was injured during a public rally in Mohmand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP).

Deceased Mohammad Hassan was among nine other workers injured during the rally addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 9.

"My prayers and condolences go to the family. PTI will ensure the family's welfare," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The PTI worker, who was injured when railing of a staircase fell during a public rally, succumbed to injuries in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on Monday evening.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading March Family

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler issues Decree establishing Citizens&#0 ..

39 seconds ago

Asian markets swing after virus sparks Wall St col ..

2 minutes ago

VW warns of 'very difficult' year in virus crisis

26 seconds ago

Youth killed in road accident in Sargodha

29 seconds ago

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahor ..

13 minutes ago

Wuhan Zall back in China - and straight into coron ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.