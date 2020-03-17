Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of party worker injured in Mohmand public rally

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of a party worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who was injured during a public rally in Mohmand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP)

Deceased Mohammad Hassan was among nine other workers injured during the rally addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 9.

"My prayers and condolences go to the family. PTI will ensure the family's welfare," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The PTI worker, who was injured when railing of a staircase fell during a public rally, succumbed to injuries in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on Monday evening.