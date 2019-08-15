Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively presented the Kashmir case at all international forums and won the hearts: Dr Firdous

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively presented the Kashmir case at all international forums and won the hearts and minds of oppressed Kashmiris with his historic speech at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on August 14

The prime minister, she said, declared that he as an ambassador of the Kashmiri people would leave no stone unturned until the resolution of the core issue. "We all are the lawyers of suppressed Kashmiris," she added.

She said Imran Khan was taking the mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah forward by strengthening national institutions, establishing a corruption-free society, maintaining rule of law, equality and supremacy of merit. That was why that those elements, who had opposed the Quaid, had today gathered against the prime minister, she added.

Dr Firdous said she saluted the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for eliminating hereditary politics in the province and reposing full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan twice.

The special assistant said by abrogating Article 370, Naredra Modi had made a suicide attack on his country's constitution and negated judgments of the supreme court.

The IoK, she said, had virtually been turned into a jail with curfew imposed for the last 12 days. The Kashmiris were not allowed to offer Eid prayers and perform sacrificing of animals.

The Kashmiris' lives had been made miserable as even the pregnant women were not allowed to visit hospitals, she added. Such Indian acts were highly condemnable and the world, including human rights organizations, should take notice of the genocide of Kashmiris in the occupied valley, she said.

Dr Firdous said all the minorities in India had been pushed to the wall.

She said Pakistan could not remain silent on the grave Indian atrocities on the IoK people and human rights violations, and would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to them till achievement of their right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

She said the media was the first line of defence and its role in national integration and exposing the human rights abuses in IoK was of paramount importance. The independent media was not allowed to enter the IoK, which was a clear violation of freedom of speech and expression, besides a big stigma on the face of so-called secular India, she added.

The special assistant said observance of India's independence day as black day was aimed at expressing solidarity with the people of held valley. Pakistan would go to the last extent for the Kashmir cause and its armed forces were fully alert to thwart any nefarious design of the enemy, she added.

She said protests processions were taken out from every nook and cranny of Pakistan to condemn India's unlawful actions and express solidarity with the innocent people of IoK.

Two young Pakistani pilots, she said, had taught a lesson to the Indian Air Force by shooting down its fighter jet on Line of Control and capturing an Indian pilot, who was later handed over to India on the prime minister's directive for promoting peace in the region.

She appreciated the Peshawar Press Club management for organizing the seminar and becoming a torch-bearer in the media industry to promote the just cause of Kashmir.

She invited the PPC president and his cabinet members to Islamabad for discussing the matters pertaining to the press club building and resolution of other problems being faced by the journalists community of Peshawar.

Later, PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah presented a traditional 'Chadar' to the special assistant.