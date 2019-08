Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed Executive Director (ED) PIMS Dr Muhammad Amjad from his post.PM has signed summary forwarded by secretary Muhammad Azam Khan after that formal notification of removal of Dr Muhammad Amjad has also been issued by Ministry of Health Regulation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed Executive Director (ED) PIMS Dr Muhammad Amjad from his post.PM has signed summary forwarded by secretary Muhammad Azam Khan after that formal notification of removal of Dr Muhammad Amjad has also been issued by Ministry of Health Regulation.